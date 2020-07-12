Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Increasing heat, humidity, and wind Monday

What a beautiful Sunday! We started the day with temperatures in the upper-50s and lower-60s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine! Mostly sunny skies warmed us into the mid-80s, with clouds filtering in from the west during the afternoon/evening thanks to decaying storms in central Nebraska. With low humidity and a light breeze, I hope you were able to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Lows drop into the mid to upper-60s Sunday night with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Highs in the lower-90s return Monday afternoon, along with increasing humidity and breezy conditions. Southerly winds could gust up to 25 or 30 mph during the day.

Omaha - Next 3 Days (WOWT)

Storms return Monday night, due to an approaching cold front, with off and on rain chances through Wednesday. On Tuesday, the best chance of storms will be I-80 northward during the morning and early afternoon. Wednesday, the best chance will shift to I-80 and southward, once again during the morning and afternoon hours.

While rain will “cool” us off into the low to mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday, 90s return with a vengeance by the end of the workweek! If the trend holds, some spots could hit the triple digits (actual air temperature!) by the weekend.

Keep track of the extended forecast anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

