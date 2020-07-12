Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROFESSOR'S TWEET

Creighton professor apologizes for tweet over police rally

A Creighton University religion professor’s tweet referring to a support-the-police rally as a white supremacist event unleashed a backlash before it was taken down Friday. The Omaha World-Herald reports the university issue a statement saying Zachary Smith’s view didn’t represent the school. Further, the statement said, Smith “regrets his statement and sincerely apologizes for the offense it has caused.” The Creighton University College Republicans condemned Smith’s tweet.

Nebraska prison employee tests positive for Covid-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials said a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at home. The latest case brings to 24 the number of staff members working at the Nebraska Department of Corrections who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Twenty of those have recovered. Officials are notifying people who work and live at the facility of the case, and anyone who had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

Nebraska virus hospitalizations at lowest levels since April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in Nebraska has fallen to its lowest level since mid-April, but state officials say residents still need to exercise caution to keep the virus from spreading. Nebraska’s hospitals were treating 97 patients as of Thursday, down from a high of 257 on May 27. The state has a total of hospital 3,907 beds, and 1,583 of those were available for patients as of Thursday evening. Nebraska officials confirmed 198 new cases of the virus on Thursday and two new deaths, bringing the state totals to 20,623 cases and 284 deaths since the pandemic began.

Nebraska physician charged in husband's death out on bond

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska resident physician accused of fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children last month has been released on $100,000 bond. North Platte television station KNOP reports that 31-year-old Kathleen Jourdan put up 10% of her $1 million bail to be released from jail on Thursday. Jourdan is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in the June 17 killing of her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan. Kathleen Jourdan told police she shot her husband because she feared for herself and children during an argument between the couple inside their vehicle, which pulled over alongside Interstate 80.

Video game pals admit to plot to firebomb Nebraska pharmacy

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Two men who plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing have pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges. Prosecutors in Virginia federal court say 32-year-old William Burgamy of Hanover, Maryland, ran a website called NeverPressedRX that sold oxycodone and other drugs over the darknet. His supplier was 41-year-old pharmacist Hyrum Wilson of Auburn, Nebraska. The two admitted to conspiring to blow up a competing pharmacy in Wilson’s town so Wilson’s pharmacy could pick up more business and funnel even more drugs to the darknet operation. The men met online in 2018 while playing the video game War Dragons.

Police: Man who broke into clinic to escape storms left note

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man who broke into a Lincoln medical clinic to escape strong thunderstorms wasn't hard to track down: He left a note on the door. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that officers were called to the MedExpress Urgent Care in east Lincoln around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a burglar alarm as storms raged in the area. Arriving officers found a front window smashed and a Post-it note on the clinic door that said, “Exam Room 2, Ronnie.” Officers found a 23-year-old man in the exam room taking refuge from the storm. The man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, criminal mischief and drug possession counts.