Saturday July 11 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths, 85 more cases in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 85 new cases and two deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. The area’s total number of cases now stands at 8,049 and deaths at 105.

The deceased are a man and woman both over the age of 70 years old. As of Saturday, DCHD has confirmed 4,694 residents with the coronavirus have recovered from the illness.

Metro area hospitals reported to the DCHD an availability of 309 medical and surgical beds for an occupancy rate of 78 percent.

There were 86 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and of the 363 ventilators available in area hospitals, 116 were in use including 16 by confirmed coronavirus patients.

.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.