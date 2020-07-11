Advertisement

Saturday July 11 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths, 85 more cases in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 85 new cases and two deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. The area’s total number of cases now stands at 8,049 and deaths at 105.

The deceased are a man and woman both over the age of 70 years old. As of Saturday, DCHD has confirmed 4,694 residents with the coronavirus have recovered from the illness.

Metro area hospitals reported to the DCHD an availability of 309 medical and surgical beds for an occupancy rate of 78 percent.

There were 86 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and of the 363 ventilators available in area hospitals, 116 were in use including 16 by confirmed coronavirus patients.

RELATED: Dr. Adi Pour breaks down demographics of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County
Visit TestNebraska.com
Visit TestIowa.com
Recent COVID-19 updates
July 09 COVID-19 update
July 08 COVID-19 update
July 07 COVID-19 update
July 06 COVID-19 update
July 05 COVID-19 update
July 04 COVID-19 update
July 03 COVID-19 update

.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
The impact has already been felt by families who lost kin — and by the health care workers who tried to save them.

National

Pandemic leads 7-Eleven to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11

Updated: 54 minutes ago
7-Eleven has been giving away its slushy beverage to all customers for nearly 20 years on July 11.

Coronavirus

Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National

Another record day for COVID-19 cases in US

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Expert warns the US is approaching 'one of the most unstable times in the history of our country.'

Latest News

National

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

National

NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

Updated: 19 hours ago
The agreements were tentatively agreed to on Monday, and approved nearly four months to the day since the NHL halted its season with 189 games remaining.

Coronavirus

Justice Department plans to appeal ruling halting execution

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and ANDREW DEMILLO Associated Press
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns.

National Politics

Ala. Senate leader says wanting ‘more people’ to get COVID-19 was poor choice of words

Updated: 20 hours ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

Coronavirus

Council Bluffs school district releases fall reopening plan

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Council Bluffs Community School District will start their school year Aug. 24, with masks required “when social distancing is difficult or not possible.”

Coronavirus

Health officials change Lancaster County risk dial to ‘High’ category

Updated: 22 hours ago
Health officials raise COVID-19 risk dial.