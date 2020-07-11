Omaha South’s Mendoza shines in Shrine Bowl

KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The very first live football game since the Covid-19 pandemic began took place on Saturday, and it happened in Kearney, Nebraska.

The 62nd Shrine Bowl successfully took place at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Two all-star teams, the North and South, made up of the state’s best high school seniors practiced all week and stayed in Kearney to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The South beat the North 30-6.

The North got off to a hot start running the ball in the first quarter, but the South took off in the second and never looked back.

Omaha South’s Alan Mendoza nailed three field goals for the South team including a 51-yard FG early in the third quarter.

Mendoza was named the offensive MVP of the game.

Up to 3,200 fans were permitted to watch the game in the stadium.

The annual Shrine Bowl is a charity game that benefits the Shriners Hospital for Children

