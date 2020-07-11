Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Mostly dry and pleasant weather this weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Storms with heavy rain and gusty winds moved from South Dakota into Nebraska and western Iowa overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. While the Omaha Metro could really use some rainfall, much of the system broke up and went on either side – keeping the heaviest rainfall elsewhere.

We’re starting Saturday with temperatures in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Overcast skies will make way for more sunshine as the day progresses, allowing highs to warm into the mid to upper-80s. One of our high-resolution models has been insistent with more isolated storms firing up around midday into the afternoon, so I’m holding a slight chance – mainly for our southeast Nebraska counties.

Mostly clear and cool conditions are on tap tonight, with lows in the low to mid-60s!

Omaha - The Next 3 Days
Omaha - The Next 3 Days(WOWT)

Sunday is shaping up to be a GREAT July day. Mostly sunny skies are on tap, with a few more clouds filtering in late. Highs will warm into the mid-80s with low humidity and a nice, light northerly breeze. Get out and enjoy if you can, because we don’t see many days like that this time of year!

Highs near 90° return Monday afternoon, with our next best chance for rain moving in by early Tuesday morning. Temperatures cool back into the 80s mid-week, before 90s return in full force for next weekend.

Keep track of the radar and extended forecast anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

