Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Lower humidity on the way tonight and Sunday!

Storms with heavy rain and gusty winds moved from South Dakota into Nebraska and western Iowa overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. While the Omaha Metro could really use some rainfall, much of the system broke up and went on either side – keeping the heaviest rainfall elsewhere.

Clouds decreased quickly, making way for plenty of sunshine and warming! Highs warmed into the mid to upper-80s for most, with Eppley sneaking up to 90° in between hourly readings. Dew points did spike during the afternoon, causing heat indices to climb into the 90s. Lower humidity will filter in Saturday night and Sunday, making the air much more comfortable.

Mostly clear and cool conditions are on tap tonight, with lows in the low to mid-60s!

Sunday is shaping up to be a GREAT July day. Mostly sunny skies are on tap, with a few more clouds filtering in late. Highs will warm into the mid to possibly upper-80s with low humidity and a nice, light northerly breeze. Get out and enjoy if you can, because we don’t see many days like that this time of year!

Highs near 90° return Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The chance for showers and storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday, driving temperatures into the low to mid-80s.

