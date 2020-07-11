Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Lower humidity on the way tonight and Sunday!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Storms with heavy rain and gusty winds moved from South Dakota into Nebraska and western Iowa overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. While the Omaha Metro could really use some rainfall, much of the system broke up and went on either side – keeping the heaviest rainfall elsewhere.

Clouds decreased quickly, making way for plenty of sunshine and warming! Highs warmed into the mid to upper-80s for most, with Eppley sneaking up to 90° in between hourly readings. Dew points did spike during the afternoon, causing heat indices to climb into the 90s. Lower humidity will filter in Saturday night and Sunday, making the air much more comfortable.

Mostly clear and cool conditions are on tap tonight, with lows in the low to mid-60s!

Sunday is shaping up to be a GREAT July day. Mostly sunny skies are on tap, with a few more clouds filtering in late. Highs will warm into the mid to possibly upper-80s with low humidity and a nice, light northerly breeze. Get out and enjoy if you can, because we don’t see many days like that this time of year!

Omaha Weather - Sunday, July 12th
Omaha Weather - Sunday, July 12th(WOWT)

Highs near 90° return Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The chance for showers and storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday, driving temperatures into the low to mid-80s.

Keep track of the radar and extended forecast anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory's Evening Forecast - July 11th

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Mostly dry and pleasant weather this weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
After some overnight storms and wind, clouds are beginning to decrease - making for a beautiful sunrise. A mostly dry weekend is ahead, with highs in the 80s and decreasing humidity.

Forecast

Mallory's Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered storms likely overnight

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
The summer heat returned to the metro today, but storm chances will move in overnight helping to keep the weekend a little cooler.

Latest News

Weather

Scattered storms likely overnight

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
The summer heat returned to the metro today, but storm chances will move in overnight helping to keep the weekend a little cooler.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Dry today, storms possible tonight

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
A very nice start to the day will make for a warm but less humid day. Storms possible tonight.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful this evening, rain chances return tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Pleasant weather this evening and overnight with lows in the 60s. Warming back up Friday with more humidity, but our next rain chance is not far off.

Weather

Evening Weather Update - Beautiful this evening

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
Pleasant weather this evening and overnight with lows in the 60s. Warming back up Friday with more humidity, but our next rain chance is not far off.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - A little cooler and a few showers for Thursday

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Storms are fading this morning, and the leftover showers will also fade before noon.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Strong storms possible tonight, especially west

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
After a hot and humid day, we’re tracking the chance for storms tonight. For our WOWT viewing area, the highest risk for severe storms will likely run a line from Norfolk to Beatrice and west.