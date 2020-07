OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard West’s Dalys Beanum and Omaha Central’s Abraham Hoskins III have been longtime friends.

This week they are teammates on the South Team in the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game in Kearney this Saturday.

Both players have also earned football scholarships to play at South Dakota State this fall.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.