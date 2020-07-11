Advertisement

Cornhusker State Games underway tonight, fans limited to family

Safety protocols for the events include social distancing, mask wearing and fans are limited to family members.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This is the part of summer when the Cornhusker State Games ramp up, but this year it’s going to look different. Even though it’s different, organizers are still hopeful.

Pinnacle Bank Arena hasn’t had any games played in it for months, but that’s changing Friday night. This weekend is the preview weekend for the Cornhusker State Games with electric darts at PBA and slow pitch softball in Milford, Neb. Saturday there is fencing, volleyball and shooting.

This year’s event will have around 5,500 participants which is about half of what they usually get. Organizers said they were encouraged by that number.

Safety protocols for the events include social distancing, mask wearing, fans are limited to family members and if you don’t feel good please don’t go to the events.

Event organizers say it was important to host the CSG’s because of the emotional and mental stress many people have gone through the past months with the pandemic. They think this is a nice and safe break from it all.

