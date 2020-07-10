UPDATE: Five injured after pursuit ends in crash in south Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were hurt Thursday evening in a crash just west of the South Omaha Veterans Memorial Bridge following a pursuit, according to Council Bluffs Police officers at the scene.
The driver of a Cadillac and four people in a silver Murano were all transported Code 3 to Nebraska Medicine from the scene of the crash near 13th Street and Missouri Avenue. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m.
CBPD told 6 News their injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said they were in pursuit of the driver of the Cadillac, who continued through a red light at 13th Street and crashed into the southbound Murano.
A 9-year-old was among the injured, but police said no one was ejected from either vehicle.
