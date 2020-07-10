OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were hurt Thursday evening in a crash just west of the South Omaha Veterans Memorial Bridge following a pursuit, according to Council Bluffs Police officers at the scene.

Working serious injury crash at 13&Missouri. Cadillac westbound on Missouri Ave, strikes Southbound Nissan. 4 people taken to @NebraskaMed pic.twitter.com/erycYqa33h — Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) July 9, 2020

The driver of a Cadillac and four people in a silver Murano were all transported Code 3 to Nebraska Medicine from the scene of the crash near 13th Street and Missouri Avenue. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m.

CBPD told 6 News their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they were in pursuit of the driver of the Cadillac, who continued through a red light at 13th Street and crashed into the southbound Murano.

A 9-year-old was among the injured, but police said no one was ejected from either vehicle.

Crash in south Omaha We are on the scene of a crash in south Omaha where four people were transported from about an hour ago. It appears to be a head-on collision involving at least two cars at 13th Street and Missouri Avenue, just west of the South Omaha Bridge. Details developing here: https://www.wowt.com/2020/07/10/update-five-injured-after-pursuit-ends-in-crash-in-south-omaha/ Posted by WOWT 6 News on Thursday, July 9, 2020

—

Senior photographer Roger Hamer contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.