Advertisement

UPDATE: Five injured after pursuit ends in crash in south Omaha

Four people were transported from the scene of a head-on crash near 13th Street and Missouri Avenue in south Omaha on Thursday evening, July 9, 2020.
Four people were transported from the scene of a head-on crash near 13th Street and Missouri Avenue in south Omaha on Thursday evening, July 9, 2020.(Roger Hamer / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were hurt Thursday evening in a crash just west of the South Omaha Veterans Memorial Bridge following a pursuit, according to Council Bluffs Police officers at the scene.

The driver of a Cadillac and four people in a silver Murano were all transported Code 3 to Nebraska Medicine from the scene of the crash near 13th Street and Missouri Avenue. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m.

CBPD told 6 News their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they were in pursuit of the driver of the Cadillac, who continued through a red light at 13th Street and crashed into the southbound Murano.

A 9-year-old was among the injured, but police said no one was ejected from either vehicle.

Crash in south Omaha

We are on the scene of a crash in south Omaha where four people were transported from about an hour ago. It appears to be a head-on collision involving at least two cars at 13th Street and Missouri Avenue, just west of the South Omaha Bridge. Details developing here: https://www.wowt.com/2020/07/10/update-five-injured-after-pursuit-ends-in-crash-in-south-omaha/

Posted by WOWT 6 News on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Senior photographer Roger Hamer contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deadline passes for travelers headed to Passion Play to make tough choice

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A deadline has passed for dozens of tour group travelers to make a costly decision. Delay their trip two years or demand a refund with a large chunk taken out.

News

Omaha Police need help locating vehicle, occupants involved in shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Omaha Police are asking for help locating a maroon 2009-20019 Dodge Ram and its occupants who were involved in a shooting on July 3rd at a gas station near 38th and Hamilton.

News

COVID-19 testing available through TotalWellness

Updated: 1 hours ago
TotalWellness will now offer COVID-19 testing to anyone who feels they need one.

Crime

Omaha man who assaulted corrections officer back in jail days after release

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
A man who assaulted a corrections officer last year at the Douglas County Jail was released days ago on probation, but is already back behind bars again.

Latest News

Crime

Omaha optometrists ask for help identifying men who stole from Westroads Mall office

Updated: 3 hours ago
Employees at an optometrists’ office at Westroads Mall are asking for help identifying two men they believe are responsible for two recent thefts.

Nebraska

Big Ten: Fall sports schedules to be conference-only

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced that fall sports schedules would be limited to others in the conference, should games be allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Interest grows in Omaha Catholic schools amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Omaha Catholic schools are gaining a lot of attention from parents who are looking for educational options for their students, as schools prepare to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Millard to require face masks ‘when students are unable to socially distance’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
In a letter to student families on Thursday, Millard Public Schools said the district had updated its reopening protocols for the fall, including a requirement for face masks in certain circumstances.

News

Summer camp amid COVID-19: Youth at Fontenelle Forest wear face masks, social distance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
For many kids, summertime means summer camp. With directed health measures easing, Fontenelle Forest opened for kids to come enjoy the outdoors.

News

I-80 eastbound at Highway 6 near Council Bluffs closed for emergency repairs

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed Interstate-80 at Highway-6 for emergency road repairs.