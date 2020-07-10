Setbacks hamper pipeline industry backed by Trump

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) --The U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network in the past decade. But mounting political pressure and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt - even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel.

Two major oil pipelines in the Midwest suffered courtroom blows this week and utilities in the Southeast canceled plans for an $8 billion gas transmission line.

Industry executives acknowledge their opponents have found some success in the courts, but say demand will rebound and pipelines are the safest way to move oil.

