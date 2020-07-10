Police: Man who broke into clinic to escape storms left note

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police say a man who broke into a Lincoln medical clinic to escape strong thunderstorms wasn’t hard to track down: He left a note on the door.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that officers were called to the MedExpress Urgent Care in east Lincoln around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a burglar alarm as storms raged in the area.

Arriving officers found a front window smashed and a Post-it note on the clinic door that said, “Exam Room 2, Ronnie.” Officers found a 23-year-old man in the exam room taking refuge from the storm.

The man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, criminal mischief, and drug possession counts.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.