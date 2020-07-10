Advertisement

Pair pleads guilty in plot to firebomb Nebraska pharmacy

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Two men who plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing have pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges.

Prosecutors in Virginia federal court say 32-year-old William Burgamy of Hanover, Maryland, ran a website called NeverPressedRX that sold oxycodone and other drugs over the darknet.

His supplier was 41-year-old pharmacist Hyrum Wilson of Auburn, Nebraska.

The two admitted to conspiring to blow up a competing pharmacy in Wilson’s town so Wilson’s pharmacy would pick up more business and he could illegally funnel even more drugs to the darknet operation without attracting the suspicion of regulators.

