Omaha woman who shot her husband near Cozad on I-80 released on bond

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A University of Nebraska Medical Center resident physician accused of killing her husband near Cozad was released on a ten percent bond of one million dollars Thursday.

Dawson County Judge Jefferey Wightman set Kathleen Jourdan’s bond on June 24.

The 31-year-old is accused of fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children while stopped along Interstate 80 on June 17.

Jourdan is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in the death of her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan.

According to court records, investigators said the couple got into an argument while driving back from Scottsbluff, where the family was in the process of moving.

During the argument, Joshua pulled over and called a friend in Georgia to mediate. Kathleen said Joshua gave her a “look” during the call while raising his arm. Kathleen, who said she feared for herself and children, pulled a handgun out of the center console of the pickup and fired two shots into her husband’s chest, court records say.

Jourdan’s arraignment is scheduled for August 17 at 9:30 a.m. in Dawson County District Court.

Copyright 2020 KNOP. All rights reserved.