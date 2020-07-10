Advertisement

Omaha Police respond to shooting near 27th and Harney

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to Jackson Towers near 27th and Harney streets early Friday morning.

Upon arrival, a 22-year-old victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim said he heard the shot and then realized he had been struck, according to the release.

The victim was transported to Nebraska Medicine, his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blue-green algae detected in Maple Creek, Kirkman’s Cove area lakes

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms or toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.

Coronavirus

Friday July 10 COVID-19 update: 102 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Coronavirus

Gov. Ricketts COVID-19 update: Testing to transition from pop-up sites to hospitals, pharmacies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Friday.

News

Former corrections officer outraged her attacker is back up for probation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Stacie Wilkins is angry. The inmate who beat her last year inside the Douglas County corrections facility is back up for probation after repeatedly running from the system.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Five injured after pursuit ends in crash in south Omaha

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Five people were hurt Thursday evening in a crash just west of the South Omaha Veterans Memorial Bridge following a pursuit, according to Council Bluffs Police officers at the scene.

News

Deadline passes for travelers headed to Passion Play to make tough choice

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A deadline has passed for dozens of tour group travelers to make a costly decision. Delay their trip two years or demand a refund with a large chunk taken out.

News

Omaha Police need help locating vehicle, occupants involved in shooting

Updated: 19 hours ago
Omaha Police are asking for help locating a maroon 2009-20019 Dodge Ram and its occupants who were involved in a shooting on July 3rd at a gas station near 38th and Hamilton.

News

COVID-19 testing available through TotalWellness

Updated: 20 hours ago
TotalWellness will now offer COVID-19 testing to anyone who feels they need one.

Crime

Omaha man who assaulted corrections officer back in jail days after release

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
A man who assaulted a corrections officer last year at the Douglas County Jail was released days ago on probation, but is already back behind bars again.

Crime

Employees ask for help identifying men who stole sunglasses from Westroads Mall optometry office

Updated: 21 hours ago
Employees at an optometrists’ office at Westroads Mall are asking for help identifying two men they believe are responsible for two recent thefts.