Omaha Police respond to shooting near 27th and Harney

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to Jackson Towers near 27th and Harney streets early Friday morning.

Upon arrival, a 22-year-old victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim said he heard the shot and then realized he had been struck, according to the release.

The victim was transported to Nebraska Medicine, his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

