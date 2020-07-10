Nebraska News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Nebraska. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Omaha Bureau at 402-391-0031 or omahane@ap.org. Nebraska News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORY:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

LINCOLN — The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in Nebraska has fallen to its lowest level since mid-April, but state officials say residents still need to exercise caution to keep the virus from spreading. By Grant Schulte. SENT: 400 words.

AROUND THE STATE:

HUSBAND KILLED-WIFE ARRESTED

LEXINGTON — A Nebraska resident physician accused of fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children last month has been released on $100,000 bond. SENT: 200 words.

BOMB PLOT-PHARMACIST

BALTIMORE — Two men accused of plotting to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy as a way to increase volume for a large-scale black-market online drug market are scheduled to enter guilty pleas Friday to federal criminal charges. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING: 450 words.

IN BRIEF:

POST-IT NOTE BREAK IN — Police say a man who broke into a Lincoln medical clinic to escape strong thunderstorms wasn’t hard to track down: He left a note on the door.

STOLEN CAR CRASH — Police say several people — including two children — were seriously injured when a stolen car being chased by western Iowa police slammed into another vehicle in Omaha, Nebraska.

SPORTS:

None at this hour.

_____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.