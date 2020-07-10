NE Lottery
NE Lottery
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Red Balls: 3-04, White Balls: 18-24
(Red Balls: three, four; White Balls: eighteen, twenty-four)
10-24-28-33-39, Lucky Ball: 12
(ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
Month: 2, Day: 8, Year: 34
(Month: two; Day: eight; Year: thirty-four)
7-2-0
(seven, two, zero)
11-14-29-35-37
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million