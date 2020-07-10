Late Nights at the Zoo returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is welcoming back their Late Nights at the Zoo summer event series for July and August.

In a release, the Zoo says the series is for adults only over the age of 21. Food trucks and drinks will be available throughout the Zoo.

The first event will be held Thursday, July 17 from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Late Nights at the Zoo will also take place on July 23 and 30, as well as August 6, 13, and 20.

Each ticket comes with one drink ticket. Additional drink tickets are available for purchase.

The events will be limited to 3,000 guests at a time and face masks are strongly encouraged for outside exhibits and required for indoor exhibits.

To guarantee admission the Zoo recommends purchasing tickets online.

