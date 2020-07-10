Iowa woman gets probation for holding party during shutdown

RIPPLEY, Iowa. (AP) - A west-central Iowa woman has been sentenced to one year of probation for holding a large party in May during a government-order ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.

Television station WOI reported Friday that 38-year-old Charity Snavely was also sentenced earlier this month to 10 days in jail, but that sentence was suspended.

Snavely pleaded guilty to a public health violation stemming from a May 23 party at her Rippey home in which police said she served 13 minors alcohol. At the time, Gov. Kim Reynolds had ordered a ban on such gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.