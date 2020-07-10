Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network in the past decade. But mounting political pressure and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt — even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipelines in the Midwest suffered courtroom blows this week and utilities in the Southeast cancelled plans for an $8 billion gas transmission line. Industry executives acknowledge their opponents have found some success in the courts, but say demand will rebound and pipelines are the safest way to move oil.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of people filing new unemployment claims in Nebraska surged last week to its highest level in nearly two months. The U.S. Department of Labor says 6,143 people filed initial claims for benefits during the week that ended July 4. That’s a roughly 46% increase over the 4,203 new claims from the prior week. Nebraska Department of Labor officials say other Midwestern states saw increase as well. They also note that the number of continuing unemployment claims decreased last week. Nebraska saw 53,673 regular unemployment claims last week, a decrease of 4.5% from the the prior week, when 56,219 claims were filed.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say several people — including two children — were seriously injured when a stolen car being chased by western Iowa police slammed into another vehicle in Omaha, Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports incident began Thursday evening, when police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, tried to stop a stolen car. Police say the car sped away with police in pursuit. The car at some point crossed the Missouri River into Omaha, ran a red light and crashed into a sport utility vehicle. The impact caused two children — ages 12 and 2 — in the SUV's back seat to be thrown out of the vehicle. The SUV's 18-year-old driver and the driver of the stolen car also suffered broken bones in the crash.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Residents in much of Nebraska are cleaning up and waiting for power to be restored after a line of severe weather sent high winds, hail, heavy rain and at least a few weak tornadoes to some areas. The National Weather Service in North Platte says weak tornadoes were reported Wednesday evening in unpopulated areas near Venango and Grant in southwestern Nebraska and Thedford in northwestern Nebraska. Meteorologist Shawn Jacobs says law enforcement and weather spotters in each of those areas reported multiple weak tornadoes. Jacobs says the weather service is working to determine whether there were multiple separate tornadoes in each area or whether people were seeing the same tornado at different spots.