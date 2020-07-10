Advertisement

Former corrections officer outraged her attacker is back up for probation

Woman outraged her attacker will be set free
Woman outraged her attacker will be set free(None)
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stacie Wilkins is angry. The inmate who beat her last year inside the Douglas County corrections facility is back up for probation after repeatedly running from the system.

“I just feel so disrespected,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins says she wants this case to be bigger than her.

“There are people in prison that don’t deserve to be in there for years. And it should honestly be a slap in the face to the inmates that are in there that are watching this that this judge is letting someone go and you are sitting there getting to call your kids for ten minutes,” Wilkins said.

In the past year, she has fought through trauma the attack caused her.

“It just boiled over it’s been miserable,” Wilkins said.

Now, the news that he’ll be out in 15 days for breaking probation brought her right back to the day of the attack. She fears for the public, worried two weeks isn’t enough time for McGrone to turn his life around.

“Number one, this man is crazy when he is sober. Imagine adding crack and alcohol on top of that, good luck. You better hope he doesn’t come across your mom, your aunt, your sister,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins predicted last year that MCGrone wouldn’t respect probation and she has a feeling the fact remains the same for the future.

“It makes no sense to me. It’s such a lack of respect for the public and then it’s a slap in the face for women,” Wilkins said.

During Wilkins’s time as a corrections officer, she says rehabilitating inmates was important to her. She wanted to see them succeed and leave the system, but she’s not sure McGrone is willing to put in the work.

“I believe everyone has the right to have compassion and top have somebody care about them and to have options to change. Whether that person takes those chances and makes those changes is up to them,” Wilkins said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Five injured after pursuit ends in crash in south Omaha

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Five people were hurt Thursday evening in a crash just west of the South Omaha Veterans Memorial Bridge following a pursuit, according to Council Bluffs Police officers at the scene.

News

Deadline passes for travelers headed to Passion Play to make tough choice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A deadline has passed for dozens of tour group travelers to make a costly decision. Delay their trip two years or demand a refund with a large chunk taken out.

News

Omaha Police need help locating vehicle, occupants involved in shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
Omaha Police are asking for help locating a maroon 2009-20019 Dodge Ram and its occupants who were involved in a shooting on July 3rd at a gas station near 38th and Hamilton.

News

COVID-19 testing available through TotalWellness

Updated: 6 hours ago
TotalWellness will now offer COVID-19 testing to anyone who feels they need one.

Latest News

Crime

Omaha man who assaulted corrections officer back in jail days after release

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
A man who assaulted a corrections officer last year at the Douglas County Jail was released days ago on probation, but is already back behind bars again.

Crime

Employees ask for help identifying men who stole sunglasses from Westroads Mall optometry office

Updated: 7 hours ago
Employees at an optometrists’ office at Westroads Mall are asking for help identifying two men they believe are responsible for two recent thefts.

Nebraska

Big Ten: Fall sports schedules to be conference-only

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced that fall sports schedules would be limited to others in the conference, should games be allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Interest grows in Omaha Catholic schools amid pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Omaha Catholic schools are gaining a lot of attention from parents who are looking for educational options for their students, as schools prepare to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Millard to require face masks ‘when students are unable to socially distance’

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
In a letter to student families on Thursday, Millard Public Schools said the district had updated its reopening protocols for the fall, including a requirement for face masks in certain circumstances.

News

Summer camp amid COVID-19: Youth at Fontenelle Forest wear face masks, social distance

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
For many kids, summertime means summer camp. With directed health measures easing, Fontenelle Forest opened for kids to come enjoy the outdoors.