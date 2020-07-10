Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered storms likely overnight

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and warmer weather returned to the area today, temperatures rising into the low and mid 90s around the metro. Humidity however remained on the lower side this afternoon. It will stay very warm through the evening, with dry weather expected for any outdoor plans. Storm chances start to increase after dark, with storms pushing into northeastern Nebraska late tonight.

Those storms will push south to the I-80 corridor between Midnight and 4am. Some heavier downpours and gusty winds are expected with these storms, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated. Unfortunately, it appears the most beneficial rainfall may try to slide just to the west of the metro, leaving us with only lighter rainfall amounts. Storms should be exiting the area after sunrise on Saturday.

A more pleasant day is expected for Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures a little cooler than today. Highs temperatures likely top out in the middle 80s with lower humidity. Sunday looks fantastic as well, with highs once again in the middle 80s. We’ll see some slight storm chances Monday through Wednesday of next week with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. A heat wave appears poised to build in by the end of the week, with several days of temperatures in the middle 90s possible.

