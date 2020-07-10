Creighton: Associate professor apologizes for controversial tweet from deleted account

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton University has released a statement following an incident where an associate professor’s tweet received a controversial response from the community, including police.

Associate Professor Zachary Smith tweeted in response to an article about the upcoming Black and Blue rally, in support of local police, set for this weekend.

He responded, saying: “Lemme fix this headline for you, @OWHnews: ‘White supremacist rally in Omaha to showcase Midwestern racism.”

Smith has since deleted his account.

The university released a statement in response:

“Views expressed by a Creighton University faculty member on his personal social media account concerning the Back the Blue event are not those of the University. Additionally, the faculty member regrets his statement and sincerely apologizes for the offense it has caused.

“Creighton believes statements of this nature impede our goal of promoting unity within our community, including our effort to confront and eliminate systemic racism. Creighton is an institution guided by Jesuit, Catholic values and traditions, including inquiry and discourse that reflect ethical and critical thinking, and respect and care, for all persons.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.