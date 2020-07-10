Advertisement

Council Bluffs school district releases fall reopening plan

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Community School District will start their school year Aug. 24, with masks required “when social distancing is difficult or not possible.”

While the district is “encouraging” cloth or disposable face coverages be worn at all times when on school premises or buses, or on field trips, it is “proposing” masks be worn by students and staff during arrival and dismissal times, when passing in hallways between each period of the day, when working closely with a student or group of students, or when traveling through the building.

Mask breaks would be worked into the day, the release states. Washable masks will be provided to students and staff, but schools would also have disposable masks available.

CBCSD is conducting a parent survey online, and details about changes to transportation will be released in coming weeks.

Learning schedules

The district has three learning plans ready in the event of an increased COVID-19 risk later in the school year, according to the release.

  • The on-site plan will have classes function day-to-day as they have in the past, with “significantly enhanced health and safety protocols.”
  • The hybrid-learning plan will separate students alphabetically into two groups that will alternate days of on-site Tuesdays through Fridays, giving each group two days in the classroom and two days of remote learning via Google Meet, Google Classroom, and ClassLink, following the same learning schedule each day whether online or in class. Under this plan, Mondays would be shortened remote instruction only, with students in specialized programs attending school all week.
  • The remote-learning plan would utilize the same online resources on Chromebooks provided by the school district. Families would also be able to obtain wifi at no charge via the city’s BLink free community wifi, or under a discounted Cox Connect to Complete plan; those who qualify could also check out or obtain hotspot devices.

CBCSD will also offer a completely virtual option, which will require an application process.

Cleaning protocols

Students and staff will be required to wash their hands before handling food and after mealtimes, and otherwise wash or sanitize their hands regularly.

“High-touch” community surfaces — doorknobs, restrooms, light switches, classroom sinks, keyboards, countertops, etc. — would be cleaned by custodians and staff throughout the school day.

Community toys and other shared materials and school supplies would be limited; those made available would be sanitized before and after use.

Cleaning materials will be kept out of reach of students.

OPS going to 'Family 3/2' plan in fall

OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan said the district has begun planning for the school year using a “Family 3/2” model for all grades.

Classroom desk
Millard Public Schools plan

In a letter to student families, Millard Public Schools said the district had updated its reopening protocols for the fall, including a requirement for face masks in certain circumstances.

These school desks may not be empty for much longer.

