Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Dry today, storms possible tonight

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very nice start to the day will make for a warm but less humid day. Storms possible tonight.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

We’ll see more sunshine today than yesterday, so we’ll warm up a bit more. The catch is the humidity will stay lower than we’ve seen lately. The rain chances in the forecast come after dark. We’re watching for a possible cluster of storms to move out of South Dakota. These storms will bring some heavy rain, and possibly a wind or hail threat.

There may be some lingering showers and storms through about mid-morning Saturday before we start to clear. Saturday and Sunday will both be cooler with mid-80s and a comfortable feel to the air.

Temperatures look to gradually swing back to the 90s next week. Small rain chance are in the forecast for next Tuesday/Wednesday, but that looks like it will stay mainly north of I-80.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful this evening, rain chances return tomorrow

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Pleasant weather this evening and overnight with lows in the 60s. Warming back up Friday with more humidity, but our next rain chance is not far off.

Weather

Evening Weather Update - Beautiful this evening

Updated: 13 hours ago
Pleasant weather this evening and overnight with lows in the 60s. Warming back up Friday with more humidity, but our next rain chance is not far off.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - A little cooler and a few showers for Thursday

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Storms are fading this morning, and the leftover showers will also fade before noon.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Strong storms possible tonight, especially west

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
After a hot and humid day, we’re tracking the chance for storms tonight. For our WOWT viewing area, the highest risk for severe storms will likely run a line from Norfolk to Beatrice and west.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

David's Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
After a hot and humid day, we’re tracking the chance for storms tonight.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Hot today, some storm overnight

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
More heat and humidity will make for the hottest day of this week, but some storms will finally move in tonight.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid! Chance for storms late Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Mostly clear skies will take us into tonight with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-70s. Wednesday will be a bit breezier, and slightly warmer, with highs topping out in the low to mid-90s and heat indices near 100°. We are keeping an eye on the potential for storms Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. A front looks to trigger storms to the northwest of the WOWT viewing area by Wednesday evening. Hail is possible with the initial storms, before the system clusters up and produces more of a wind and heavy rain threat.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Hot, humid, and small storm chance

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Overall, we’ll see another hot and humid day, but we’re watching a few factors that may play a role in the weather today.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity, storm chances by Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
More heat and humidity expected this week as the summer weather pattern stick around. Storms chances increase slightly by mid-week.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - More heat and humidity with small storm chance

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
It seems the rinse and repeat forecast will continue today, but with only small chances of rain for the first half of the week.