Clay’s Morning Forecast - Dry today, storms possible tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very nice start to the day will make for a warm but less humid day. Storms possible tonight.

We’ll see more sunshine today than yesterday, so we’ll warm up a bit more. The catch is the humidity will stay lower than we’ve seen lately. The rain chances in the forecast come after dark. We’re watching for a possible cluster of storms to move out of South Dakota. These storms will bring some heavy rain, and possibly a wind or hail threat.

There may be some lingering showers and storms through about mid-morning Saturday before we start to clear. Saturday and Sunday will both be cooler with mid-80s and a comfortable feel to the air.

Temperatures look to gradually swing back to the 90s next week. Small rain chance are in the forecast for next Tuesday/Wednesday, but that looks like it will stay mainly north of I-80.

