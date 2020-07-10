Blue-green algae detected in Maple Creek, Kirkman’s Cove area lakes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms or toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.

According to a release, samples taken from the lakes have shown toxins released from the blue-green algae.

Signs will be posted around the lakes to advise caution. Designated swimming beaches will be closed and people still using the public areas for camping should avoid the water.

Do not let pets near the water and do not do anything that involves the possibility of swallowing the water, the release stresses.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.