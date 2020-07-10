Advertisement

Big Ten Commissioner on Conference-Only Schedule

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday that the league will go to a conference-only competition for all fall sports. This includes football, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, men’s and women’s cross country, and women’s volleyball.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the conference made the right decision: "We did the right thing and I always ask myself, what is the wise thing to do and as we sit here today, the wise thing to do was for us not only to create but announce a Big Ten conference only schedule."

The Big Ten’s decision eliminates Nebraska’s three non-conference home football games against Central Michigan, South Dakota State, and Cincinnati. The Huskers already have nine conference games schedule for this fall, with the possibility of a tenth game.

Warren says the Big Ten will come up with a permanent football schedule later this month: "Over the next week or so we will work through all of the scheduling issues, that we will have to deal with, to make sure that we are doing the best that we possibly can, to keep our student athletes healthy and safe, but also provide some great Big Ten football hopefully in the fall to our fans."

The annual Cy-Hawk series between Iowa and Iowa State will not happen this year.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nebraska

Big Ten: Fall sports schedules to be conference-only

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced that fall sports schedules would be limited to others in the conference, should games be allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Shrine Bowl Quarterback Jack Dotzler

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Jack Dotzler of Omaha Roncalli will play his final football game in the Shrine Bowl This Saturday. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with the record setting passer about his last game. The Shrine Bowl will kickoff at 2:00pm on July 11th in Kearney.

Sports

Shrine Bowl Training Camp Opens

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Shrine Bowl Training Camp Opens in Kearney

Sports

Elkhorn’s Drew Christo Ready to Play for the Huskers

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Drew Christo is making a big impression this summer. The senior-to-be from Elkhorn High School passed up Legion Baseball this summer and is playing with the Nebraska Prospects. The right-handed pitcher has been clocked at 95-miles per-hour and is hitting for big numbers. The out of state competition has paid off.

Latest News

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Patton sees opportunity with the Pistons

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Fresh off of signing a new deal with the Detroit Pistons, Omaha North grad and former Creighton big man Justin Patton returned to Omaha this week.While playing pickup basketball games at the UBT Sports Complex in Elkhorn, Patton talked about his hope that he’s found a new home in Detroit after stints with several other teams.

Sports

Summer Basketball Camps Open

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
High School basketball camps around Nebraska opened on Wednesday. The Westside Warriors started camp with about 80 players on the court.

Sports

Nebraska Prospects Tryout Day

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
There was baseball at Werner Park on Tuesday. About 400 high school baseball players tried out for the Nebraska Prospects. The program helps develop players and helps them with the recruiting process. WOWT6 Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with Head Coach Jeff Leise and Creighton recruit Devin Jones about the baseball team.

Sports

Storm Chasers cancel 2020 season, but Friday's fireworks are still on

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By 6 News
The Omaha Storm Chasers won't be celebrating its 10th anniversary on the field this year, but will still have fireworks on July 3.

Sports

Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins is a Top Recruit

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins is among the top recruits in Nebraska. The tight end/defensive end talked about his recruitment with WOWT6 Sports Director Ross Jernstrom. The Junior Jay senior has received offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Missouri, Kansas State, and many other power 5 schools.