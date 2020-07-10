Big Ten Commissioner on Conference-Only Schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday that the league will go to a conference-only competition for all fall sports. This includes football, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, men’s and women’s cross country, and women’s volleyball.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the conference made the right decision: "We did the right thing and I always ask myself, what is the wise thing to do and as we sit here today, the wise thing to do was for us not only to create but announce a Big Ten conference only schedule."

The Big Ten’s decision eliminates Nebraska’s three non-conference home football games against Central Michigan, South Dakota State, and Cincinnati. The Huskers already have nine conference games schedule for this fall, with the possibility of a tenth game.

Warren says the Big Ten will come up with a permanent football schedule later this month: "Over the next week or so we will work through all of the scheduling issues, that we will have to deal with, to make sure that we are doing the best that we possibly can, to keep our student athletes healthy and safe, but also provide some great Big Ten football hopefully in the fall to our fans."

The annual Cy-Hawk series between Iowa and Iowa State will not happen this year.

