Bennington Quarterback Nick Bohn Ready for Shrine Bowl

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Bennington quarterback Nick Bohn is ready for the Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Kearney. The Central Missouri recruit is an all-around athlete, who plays football, basketball, and baseball. Bohn helped lead the Badgers to the 2019 Class B State Baseball Championship. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with Bohn about the Shrine Bowl, which will be played at 2:00pm this Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.