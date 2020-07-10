Advertisement

Bennington Quarterback Nick Bohn Ready for Shrine Bowl

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Bennington quarterback Nick Bohn is ready for the Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Kearney. The Central Missouri recruit is an all-around athlete, who plays football, basketball, and baseball. Bohn helped lead the Badgers to the 2019 Class B State Baseball Championship. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with Bohn about the Shrine Bowl, which will be played at 2:00pm this Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten Commissioner on Conference-Only Schedule

Updated: 23 hours ago
Big Ten Commissioner on Conference-Only Schedule

Nebraska

Big Ten: Fall sports schedules to be conference-only

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced that fall sports schedules would be limited to others in the conference, should games be allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Shrine Bowl Quarterback Jack Dotzler

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Jack Dotzler of Omaha Roncalli will play his final football game in the Shrine Bowl This Saturday. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with the record setting passer about his last game. The Shrine Bowl will kickoff at 2:00pm on July 11th in Kearney.

Sports

Shrine Bowl Training Camp Opens

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Shrine Bowl Training Camp Opens in Kearney

Latest News

Sports

Elkhorn’s Drew Christo Ready to Play for the Huskers

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Drew Christo is making a big impression this summer. The senior-to-be from Elkhorn High School passed up Legion Baseball this summer and is playing with the Nebraska Prospects. The right-handed pitcher has been clocked at 95-miles per-hour and is hitting for big numbers. The out of state competition has paid off.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Patton sees opportunity with the Pistons

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Fresh off of signing a new deal with the Detroit Pistons, Omaha North grad and former Creighton big man Justin Patton returned to Omaha this week.While playing pickup basketball games at the UBT Sports Complex in Elkhorn, Patton talked about his hope that he’s found a new home in Detroit after stints with several other teams.

Sports

Summer Basketball Camps Open

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
High School basketball camps around Nebraska opened on Wednesday. The Westside Warriors started camp with about 80 players on the court.

Sports

Nebraska Prospects Tryout Day

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
There was baseball at Werner Park on Tuesday. About 400 high school baseball players tried out for the Nebraska Prospects. The program helps develop players and helps them with the recruiting process. WOWT6 Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with Head Coach Jeff Leise and Creighton recruit Devin Jones about the baseball team.

Sports

Storm Chasers cancel 2020 season, but Friday's fireworks are still on

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By 6 News
The Omaha Storm Chasers won't be celebrating its 10th anniversary on the field this year, but will still have fireworks on July 3.