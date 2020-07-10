$162,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska Pick 5 ticket worth $162,000 for the Thursday, July 9 drawing was sold in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Thursday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $162,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at the Super Saver at 2662 Cornhusker Hwy, in Lincoln. The winning numbers from Thursday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 11, 14, 29, 35, 37. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

