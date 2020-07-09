Advertisement

Why are face masks important? Just ask Bill Nye

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s maybe no surprise that Bill Nye is keeping health and social distancing entertaining during the pandemic.

The “Science Guy” is out with a couple of face mask videos on TikTok that have captured the attention of millions.

In one, he asks the question: Why do doctors and scientists want you to wear a face mask when you’re out in public?

"Face masks like this one prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into the air and then into your respiratory system," Nye says answering his own question.

He then goes on to show how different things block airflow, including a scarf and a homemade face mask.

Nye then ups his game in a second video, switching to an N95 respirator, where he shows it blocks even more air. These face masks are used in the medical community.

“Everybody, this is literally a matter of life and death,” Nye says in his plea. “So, when you’re out in public, please wear a mask.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man who assaulted corrections officer back in jail days after release

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mastre
A repeat offender thumbs his nose at the law again.

Crime

Omaha optometrists ask for help identifying men who stole from Westroads Mall office

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Employees at an optometrists’ office at Westroads Mall are asking for help identifying two men they believe are responsible for two recent thefts.

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 13 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

National

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The steps to ensure Maxwell's safety while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

National Politics

Biden pledges New Deal-like economic agenda to counter Trump

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.

Latest News

National

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Nebraska

Big Ten: Fall sports schedules to be conference-only

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced that fall sports schedules would be limited to others in the conference, should games be allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Interest grows in Omaha Catholic Schools amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Chapman
Omaha Catholic schools are gaining a lot of attention from parents who are looking for educational options for their students, as schools prepare to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" will find new rules in place.

Coronavirus

Millard to require face masks ‘when students are unable to socially distance’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
In a letter to student families on Thursday, Millard Public Schools said the district had updated its reopening protocols for the fall, including a requirement for face masks in certain circumstances.