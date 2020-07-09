Advertisement

Thursday July 09 COVID-19 update: 102 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

The Douglas County Health Department reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

Two women in their 70s have passed due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths is now 102.

The total number of cases in the county has reached 7,862. DCHD has also reported 4,381 recoveries.

Douglas County now has 7,775 cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

