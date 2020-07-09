Advertisement

Summer camp amid COVID-19: Youth at Fontenelle Forest wear face masks, social distance

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - For many kids, summertime means summer camp.

With directed health measures easing, Fontenelle Forest opened for kids to come enjoy the outdoors, but they need to pack masks.

“It’s sort of just like camp, but we just have to wear masks and socially distance. It’s still fun,” one camper said.

Most of the 13 kids 6 News spoke with at the Camp Wakonda site have been there before, but there are some newcomers.

But new for everyone this year is face masks.

Pattarawan Watcharaanantapong, the director of education with Fontenelle Forest, said the decision to welcome back kids in person was one taken with a lot of care and consideration.

“All of the kids they already wear the masks all of the time,” Watcharaanantapong said. “We give them some break time, but we tell them to keep 6 feet distancing.”

The campers don’t seem to mind.

“I see people wear masks everywhere, like in stores,” one said.

On top of the new facial accessory, common areas like bathrooms are being cleaned more often. Camp directors also bought additional equipment for their activities.

“All the supply that they have, they have their own. So you see each bow belongs to each person and we put their name on it,” she said. “So we make sure that the same person uses the same bow all of the time.”

There’s another campsite for younger kids, more counselors were hired to man both camps without any crossover.

“We have two back up plan to make sure if some staff gets sick or like they cannot come to work, we have another backup plan,” Watcharaanantapong said.

But not everyone is ready to come back.

Jessica Brummer, the director of communications at The Durham Museum, says summer camp at the museum is going to stay online.

“We only have about 4 weeks left and we already have registration for those,” Brummer said. “So those will remain virtual for the time being in the first phase of the museum opening.”

Whether it’s camp online or in person, camp directors have one common goal.

“Make the kids very safe. For the parents, make sure they send to the right place,” Watcharaanantapong said.

Both The Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest are looking towards the Fall and what additional activities can be held then.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Council Bluffs school district releases fall reopening plan

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Council Bluffs Community School District will start their school year Aug. 24, with masks required “when social distancing is difficult or not possible.”

News

Late Nights at the Zoo returns

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is welcoming back their Late Nights at the Zoo summer event series for July and August.

News

Omaha man’s 2019 murder conviction affirmed by Nebraska Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
An Omaha man found guilty of first-degree murder of an army sergeant had his conviction affirmed Friday by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

News

Omaha Police respond to shooting near 27th and Harney

Updated: 4 hours ago
Omaha Police responded to Jackson Towers near 27th and Harney streets early Friday morning.

News

Blue-green algae detected in Maple Creek, Kirkman’s Cove area lakes

Updated: 5 hours ago
The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms or toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Friday July 10 COVID-19 update: 102 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Coronavirus

Gov. Ricketts COVID-19 update: Testing to transition from pop-up sites to hospitals, pharmacies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Friday.

News

Former corrections officer outraged her attacker is back up for probation

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Stacie Wilkins is angry. The inmate who beat her last year inside the Douglas County corrections facility is back up for probation after repeatedly running from the system.

News

UPDATE: Five injured after pursuit ends in crash in south Omaha

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Five people were hurt Thursday evening in a crash just west of the South Omaha Veterans Memorial Bridge following a pursuit, according to Council Bluffs Police officers at the scene.

News

Deadline passes for travelers headed to Passion Play to make tough choice

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A deadline has passed for dozens of tour group travelers to make a costly decision. Delay their trip two years or demand a refund with a large chunk taken out.

News

Omaha Police need help locating vehicle, occupants involved in shooting

Updated: 22 hours ago
Omaha Police are asking for help locating a maroon 2009-20019 Dodge Ram and its occupants who were involved in a shooting on July 3rd at a gas station near 38th and Hamilton.