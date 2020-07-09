Advertisement

Omaha parks department assures money donated for Zorinsky cameras won’t be reallocated

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group raising money for cameras at Lake Zorinsky worry the pandemic may have redirected their funds, but on Wednesday, the city assured them it’s safe.

“Where is the money, and when are the cameras going to come?” runner Joe Sutter said. So we hadn’t been in contact with the city for a while, so we talked to the parks director, Brook Bench, about where the funds are and what’s going to happen going forward.”

Last fall, Sutter organized a fun run, raising money for cameras to be installed at Lake Zorinsky in an effort to improve safety.

“It’s a pretty common occurrence to see shattered glass at the parking lots out here at Zorinsky. It’s unfortunate but you leave your car here and take off running and are gone for half-hour or hour they’re easy targets for them,” Sutter said.

The lake area has been the site of more than 20 car break-ins in the last month. Getting the cameras put in would cost $30,000 to $40,000.

“Everyone thinks, ‘Oh you can throw some cameras up for a few hundred dollars.' That’s not the case,” said Bench, head of Omaha Parks and Recreation. “If you really want a quality system and do something right it costs more money than that.”

The fun run raised $6,000, which was deposited into the Omaha Parks Foundation. When the pandemic blindsided the city’s budget, Sutter was worried the money might be used for a different purpose. Bench said that’s the case.

“That’s not even in the city’s coffers — that’s in the park’s foundation,” Bench said. “That money is earmarked for cameras at Lake Zorninsky that can’t be touched by city folks.”

Clearly, getting cameras put up in Lake Zorinksy is going to take longer than originally planned. Sutter’s goal was to see them up at the start of the year but the pandemic has stopped any more fundraising from happening.

“Hopefully, a private donor maybe another fundraising event later in the year when it’s more practical to do so, we can get that money raised,” Sutter said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic causes communication issues between OPS, parents of special needs girl

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
The parents of a special needs child can’t wait for her to attend a preschool program in Omaha Public Schools. But the father has been frustrated by a lack of information.

News

Woman alleges boss at Council Bluffs dealership gave her noose-shaped twist tie

Updated: 15 hours ago
A former-employee at a Council Bluffs dealership claims her boss put a twist tie on her desk that was twisted to look like a noose, echoing similar events in recent days.

News

Creighton: Associate professor apologizes for controversial tweet from deleted account

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Creighton University has released a statement following an incident where an associate professor’s tweet received a controversial response from the community, including police.

News

Daycare providers now eligible for CARES Act funding

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
After months of struggling, thousands of daycare providers will now be eligible for some relief money through CARES Act funding.

Coronavirus

Council Bluffs school district releases fall reopening plan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Council Bluffs Community School District will start their school year Aug. 24, with masks required “when social distancing is difficult or not possible.”

Latest News

News

Late Nights at the Zoo returns

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is welcoming back their Late Nights at the Zoo summer event series for July and August.

News

Omaha man’s 2019 murder conviction affirmed by Nebraska Supreme Court

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
An Omaha man found guilty of first-degree murder of an army sergeant had his conviction affirmed Friday by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

News

Omaha Police respond to shooting near 27th and Harney

Updated: 21 hours ago
Omaha Police responded to Jackson Towers near 27th and Harney streets early Friday morning.

News

Blue-green algae detected in Maple Creek, Kirkman’s Cove area lakes

Updated: 22 hours ago
The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms or toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.

Coronavirus

Friday July 10 COVID-19 update: 102 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 23 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Coronavirus

Gov. Ricketts COVID-19 update: Testing to transition from pop-up sites to hospitals, pharmacies

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Friday.