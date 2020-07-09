Advertisement

Omaha man who assaulted corrections officer back in jail days after release

By Brian Mastre
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who assaulted a corrections officer last year at the Douglas County Jail was released days ago on probation, but is already back behind bars again.

In 6 News exclusive video, 55-year-old Bruce McGrone of Omaha is shown being arrested last year. When he was released from jail, he was supposed to enter rehab that morning.

Instead, the 55-year-old started drinking and bragging about assaulting a corrections officer.

Stacie Wilkins is the corrections officer who was strangled. Another inmate pulled McGrone off of her.

“Night terrors — I can’t sleep,” she said in June 2019.

A number of colleagues, even her boss, showed support when McGrone was sentenced to three years in prison.

For a guy who’s been booked into jail more than 170-times over his lifetime, Stacie Wilkins seemed certain about one thing last year:

“He won’t make it,” she said then. “He’ll do his time, and he’ll go back.”

She was right — and it didn’t take long.

McGrone was released on probation on Friday. By the next day, he had already violated probation by leaving his transitional housing and never returning. Two days later, he let the battery die in his GPS.

A judge sent him back to jail for 15 days, and he’ll go back on probation after that.

The victim is no longer a corrections officer at the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 testing available through TotalWellness

Updated: 11 minutes ago
TotalWellness will now offer COVID-19 testing to anyone who feels they need one.

Crime

Omaha optometrists ask for help identifying men who stole from Westroads Mall office

Updated: 1 hours ago
Employees at an optometrists’ office at Westroads Mall are asking for help identifying two men they believe are responsible for two recent thefts.

Nebraska

Big Ten: Fall sports schedules to be conference-only

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced that fall sports schedules would be limited to others in the conference, should games be allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Interest grows in Omaha Catholic schools amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Omaha Catholic schools are gaining a lot of attention from parents who are looking for educational options for their students, as schools prepare to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Millard to require face masks ‘when students are unable to socially distance’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
In a letter to student families on Thursday, Millard Public Schools said the district had updated its reopening protocols for the fall, including a requirement for face masks in certain circumstances.

News

Summer camp amid COVID-19: Youth at Fontenelle Forest wear face masks, social distance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
For many kids, summertime means summer camp. With directed health measures easing, Fontenelle Forest opened for kids to come enjoy the outdoors.

News

I-80 eastbound at Highway 6 near Council Bluffs closed for emergency repairs

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed Interstate-80 at Highway-6 for emergency road repairs.

News

Nebraska, Iowa unemployment update

Updated: 5 hours ago
Nebraska and Iowa have released unemployment claim updates.

Coronavirus

Thursday July 09 COVID-19 update: 87 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Man stopped at Eppley Airfield with loaded gun

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
A local man was stopped by TSA at an Eppley Airfield security checkpoint with a 9 mm handgun that was loaded with seven bullets.