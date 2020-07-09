Omaha man who assaulted corrections officer back in jail days after release

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who assaulted a corrections officer last year at the Douglas County Jail was released days ago on probation, but is already back behind bars again.

In 6 News exclusive video, 55-year-old Bruce McGrone of Omaha is shown being arrested last year. When he was released from jail, he was supposed to enter rehab that morning.

Instead, the 55-year-old started drinking and bragging about assaulting a corrections officer.

Stacie Wilkins is the corrections officer who was strangled. Another inmate pulled McGrone off of her.

“Night terrors — I can’t sleep,” she said in June 2019.

A number of colleagues, even her boss, showed support when McGrone was sentenced to three years in prison.

For a guy who’s been booked into jail more than 170-times over his lifetime, Stacie Wilkins seemed certain about one thing last year:

“He won’t make it,” she said then. “He’ll do his time, and he’ll go back.”

She was right — and it didn’t take long.

McGrone was released on probation on Friday. By the next day, he had already violated probation by leaving his transitional housing and never returning. Two days later, he let the battery die in his GPS.

A judge sent him back to jail for 15 days, and he’ll go back on probation after that.

The victim is no longer a corrections officer at the Douglas County Jail.

