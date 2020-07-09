Nebraksa, Iowa unemployment update

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have released unemployment claim updates.

Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Labor announced that continued unemployment claims declined while new claims increased last week.

Last week, 6,113 new unemployment claims were filed. That is an increase of 33.5 percent over the prior week when 4,578 claims were filed.

There were 1,463 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed last week, which is a decrease of 1.74 percent.

Iowa

The number of initial claims in Iowa last week was 10,698. There were 9,896 from those who work and live in Iowa and 802 claims by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 135,177. The week prior, continuing claims were at 141,748.

