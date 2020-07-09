Advertisement

Millard to require face masks ‘when students are unable to socially distance’

Millard Public Schools board meets Monday, July 6, 2020, to discuss plans to reopen schools in the fall. Face masks were a hot topic as the board heard from teachers, parents, and others in the community about COVID-19 precautions.
Millard Public Schools board meets Monday, July 6, 2020, to discuss plans to reopen schools in the fall. Face masks were a hot topic as the board heard from teachers, parents, and others in the community about COVID-19 precautions.(Lileana Pearson / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a letter to student families on Thursday, Millard Public Schools said the district had updated its reopening protocols for the fall, including a requirement for face masks in certain circumstances.

“Because we must take all safety measures to meet our goal of opening schools and keeping them open, masks will be required in school when students are unable to socially distance,” the letter states, citing CDC recommendations and advice from local health departments.

The district doesn’t specify what circumstances might trigger the wearing of masks, but continues: “We understand this will not be easy or perfect. It will be very important, and we are asking for the community’s help. We are taking these steps to keep our students in school learning and to keep our teachers working with our students. Most of all, this is temporary.”

The letter comes days after several attended the school board meeting Monday to share their opinions on face masks in school.

MPS on June 30 announced that Millard schools would reopen in August, and indicated that temperature checks could be required as the school year unfolds while noting its plan at the start of the year could be modified — including a return to at-home learning — should outbreaks occur or other directed health measures be activated.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" will find new rules in place.

Coronavirus

WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 48 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

National Politics

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
A growing chorus of public health experts is urging federal, state and local officials to reconsider how they are reopening the broader economy and to prioritize K-12 schools.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jovana Gec and Nick Perry
The virus isn't slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally.

National

Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Researchers from Italy said Thursday that they studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April.

Coronavirus

Thursday July 09 COVID-19 update: 87 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Coronavirus

Service workers struggle as reopenings roll back

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Many people who were returning to work have been forced to go back on unemployment.

National

CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
Redfield commented a day after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive."