Millard to require face masks ‘when students are unable to socially distance’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a letter to student families on Thursday, Millard Public Schools said the district had updated its reopening protocols for the fall, including a requirement for face masks in certain circumstances.

“Because we must take all safety measures to meet our goal of opening schools and keeping them open, masks will be required in school when students are unable to socially distance,” the letter states, citing CDC recommendations and advice from local health departments.

The district doesn’t specify what circumstances might trigger the wearing of masks, but continues: “We understand this will not be easy or perfect. It will be very important, and we are asking for the community’s help. We are taking these steps to keep our students in school learning and to keep our teachers working with our students. Most of all, this is temporary.”

The letter comes days after several attended the school board meeting Monday to share their opinions on face masks in school.

MPS on June 30 announced that Millard schools would reopen in August, and indicated that temperature checks could be required as the school year unfolds while noting its plan at the start of the year could be modified — including a return to at-home learning — should outbreaks occur or other directed health measures be activated.

