Advertisement

Medical-grade masks offer far better protection than cloth ones, study says

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cloth masks are better than nothing at protecting people from disease, but they don’t compare to medical-grade masks.

A study in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases said cloth masks should not be used by healthcare professionals.

The findings come from the only clinical trial study of cloth versus medical grade masks which was conducted in Vietnam.

While it took place before the emergence of the coronavirus, it did focus on healthcare workers exposed to influenza-like illnesses.

Respirators, a special fitted kind of mask and medical-grade N-95 type face masks showed a much lower risk of infection in the study.

However, some cloth masks proved to be better than others.

Many factors, such as thread count, number of layers, type of fabric and water resistance can play a role in the quality of protection, but the study’s key message is that they should be used as a last resort when medical masks and respirators are not available.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing in California lake

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

Coronavirus

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.

National

UN: World could hit 1.5-degree warming threshold by 2024

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By JAMEY KEATEN and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
Scientists say average temperatures around the world are already at least 1 C higher now than from 1850-1900 because of man-made greenhouse emissions.

National

Social distancing as demonstrated with matches

Updated: 14 minutes ago

National Politics

Biden proposes $700 billion-plus ‘Buy American’ campaign

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jovana Gec and Nick Perry
The virus isn't slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally.

National

Driver who hit Seattle protesters charged with 3 felonies

Updated: 1 hour ago
Prosecutors have filed three felony charges against the man who hit two protesters with his car while driving on a Seattle freeway that was closed for Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

National

Tokyo Games face skeptics, 1-day COVID-19 infection record

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
The poll by the Japan News Network said only 17% thought it could be held next year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
A growing chorus of public health experts is urging federal, state and local officials to reconsider how they are reopening the broader economy and to prioritize K-12 schools.

National Politics

Pentagon leaders face grilling on use of military in unrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR
The House hearing Thursday will provide the first congressional testimony by Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, since March 4, when they appeared to discuss the administration's defense budget proposal.