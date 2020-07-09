Man stopped at Eppley Airfield with loaded gun

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local man was stopped by TSA at an Eppley Airfield security checkpoint with a 9 mm handgun that was loaded with seven bullets.

The handgun was noticed through the checkpoint X-ray machine.

Omaha Airport Authority Police were contacted and confiscated the gun.

The man, a resident in Omaha, said he forgot that he had the gun with him.

“If you own a firearm, it is smart to know where it is at all times,” said Michael Fowler, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Nebraska. “Travelers should never bring a gun to a checkpoint. The safe way to travel with a gun is to make sure it is unloaded and packed in a hard-sided case. Then put a lock on the case and take it to the airline check-in counter to declare that you want to fly with it. The airline representative will make sure that the firearm is stored in the belly of the plane so that nobody has access to it during the flight.”

