LPD: Man fights & bites officers during arrest after fleeing traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who fought and bit officers while they tried detaining him after they say he fled a traffic stop.

Around 11:54 p.m. on Wednesday officers tried stopping a silver Toyota Camry near N 66th and Orchard Streets, in east Lincoln, because the car was wanted for fleeing to avoid a previous traffic stop.

LPD said when officers tried stopping the car, the driver who was identified as Junior W. Salguero, 22, continued driving to N 67th and Holdredge where he ran into an apartment building.

Officers surrounded the apartment building and began communicating with Salguero. He eventually agreed to come out of the apartment, according to officers.

LPD said when Salguero walked out the doors, he changed his mind and tried to run.

During the arrest, officers said Salguero wouldn’t let go of the handrail and while one officer removed his hand, Salguero then started fighting the responding officers and bit one on the shoulder.

LPD was able to arrest Salguero. He is facing operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest charges, obstruction of police officer and assault on police officer charges.

