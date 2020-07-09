Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA UNEMPLOYMENT

Nebraska sees surge in new unemployment claims after decline

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of people filing new unemployment claims in Nebraska surged last week to its highest level in nearly two months. The U.S. Department of Labor says 6,143 people filed initial claims for benefits during the week that ended July 4. That’s a roughly 46% increase over the 4,203 new claims from the prior week. Nebraska Department of Labor officials say other Midwestern states saw increase as well. They also note that the number of continuing unemployment claims decreased last week. Nebraska saw 53,673 regular unemployment claims last week, a decrease of 4.5% from the the prior week, when 56,219 claims were filed.

SEVERE WEATHER-NEBRASKA

Nebraska residents cleaning up following severe weather

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Residents in much of Nebraska are cleaning up and waiting for power to be restored after a line of severe weather sent high winds, hail, heavy rain and at least a few weak tornadoes to some areas. The National Weather Service in North Platte says weak tornadoes were reported Wednesday evening in unpopulated areas near Venango and Grant in southwestern Nebraska and Thedford in northwestern Nebraska. Meteorologist Shawn Jacobs says law enforcement and weather spotters in each of those areas reported multiple weak tornadoes. Jacobs says the weather service is working to determine whether there were multiple separate tornadoes in each area or whether people were seeing the same tornado at different spots.

GUN AT AIRPORT

Loaded 9 mm handgun found in bag by TSA at Omaha airport

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal officials say airport security officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun in a bag at Omaha's airport. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration says in a news release that the gun was found Wednesday at an Eppley Airfield security checkpoint as the bag that carried it went through an X-ray machine. The TSA says Omaha Airport Authority police were contacted, confiscated the gun and questioned the man, who is from Omaha. Officials say the man told police the he had forgotten he had his loaded gun with him. He was released after questioning.

NEBRASKA INMATE DIES

44-year-old Nebraska inmate dies; grand jury to investigate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury will be called to investigate the death of an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. State prison officials say 44-year-old Oddie Granger died at the prison Wednesday morning. Nebraska Department of Correctional Services spokeswoman Laura Strimple says in a news release that while the cause of Granger's death has not been determined, he was being treated for an undisclosed medical condition. Granger began serving his 5.5-year prison sentence in May 2019 on three felony DUI counts. State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person dies in police or prison custody.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

Nebraska surpasses 20,000 positive cases of corornavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began earlier this year. The state's online virus tracker shows 155 cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 20,201. Of the total, nearly 15,000 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had reached 282 by the end of Tuesday. State officials say 40% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 46% of the intensive care beds and 81 percent of the ventilators in the state remained available Tuesday.

PRAIRIE DOG PROBLEM

Nebraska Panhandle officials: Prairie dogs a growing problem

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials in Nebraska's southern panhandle are asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture for help and are exploring other options to control what they say is an encroaching prairie dog problem in the region. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that Cheyenne County Board commissioners say the animals are threatening to overrun the towns of Lodgepole, Sidney and Potter if more is not done. Commissioner Philip Sanders says the animals caused nearly $3,000 in damage last year to 2,600 acres in the county. Prairie dogs are native to Nebraska and live in colonies that create vast underground tunnels. They are considered an important to the region’s ecological balance, but many property owners view them as pests.