Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

SEVERE WEATHER-NEBRASKA

Nebraska residents cleaning up following severe weather

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Residents in much of Nebraska are cleaning up and waiting for power to be restored after a line of severe weather sent high winds, hail, heavy rain and at least a few weak tornadoes to some areas. The National Weather Service in North Platte says weak tornadoes were reported Wednesday evening in unpopulated areas near Venango and Grant in southwestern Nebraska and Thedford in northwestern Nebraska. Meteorologist Shawn Jacobs says law enforcement and weather spotters in each of those areas reported multiple weak tornadoes. Jacobs says the weather service is working to determine whether there were multiple separate tornadoes in each area or whether people were seeing the same tornado at different spots.

GUN AT AIRPORT

Loaded 9 mm handgun found in bag by TSA at Omaha airport

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal officials say airport security officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun in a bag at Omaha's airport. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration says in a news release that the gun was found Wednesday at an Eppley Airfield security checkpoint as the bag that carried it went through an X-ray machine. The TSA says Omaha Airport Authority police were contacted, confiscated the gun and questioned the man, who is from Omaha. Officials say the man told police the he had forgotten he had his loaded gun with him. He was released after questioning.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

Nebraska surpasses 20,000 positive cases of corornavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began earlier this year. The state's online virus tracker shows 155 cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 20,201. Of the total, nearly 15,000 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had reached 282 by the end of Tuesday. State officials say 40% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 46% of the intensive care beds and 81 percent of the ventilators in the state remained available Tuesday.

PRAIRIE DOG PROBLEM

Nebraska Panhandle officials: Prairie dogs a growing problem

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials in Nebraska's southern panhandle are asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture for help and are exploring other options to control what they say is an encroaching prairie dog problem in the region. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that Cheyenne County Board commissioners say the animals are threatening to overrun the towns of Lodgepole, Sidney and Potter if more is not done. Commissioner Philip Sanders says the animals caused nearly $3,000 in damage last year to 2,600 acres in the county. Prairie dogs are native to Nebraska and live in colonies that create vast underground tunnels. They are considered an important to the region’s ecological balance, but many property owners view them as pests.

PRISON PSYCHOLOGIST CHARGED

Ex-prison psychologist accused of inmate relationship

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former psychologist at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has been charged with a felony after a search of her bag turned up an intimate letter from an inmate. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 44-year-old Sarah Tielke, of Papillion, was charged Monday with unauthorized communication with an inmate. A court affidavit says Tielke tried to put her bag in a locker on Feb. 25 after she was selected for a random search. A search of the bag turned up three cellphones and a four-page letter an inmate had written her suggesting there was a romantic relationship between them. Tielke told investigators the cellphones belonged to her children, and she was later charged only in connection to the letter.

BELLEVUE CONFESSION

Nebraska man sentenced for strangling wife

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to prison for strangling his wife and throwing her body in the Missouri River. KMTV reports that Brandon Norton, of the Omaha suburb of Bellevue, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 1/2 to 62 years in prison in the June 2018 death of 32-year-old Jennifer Norton. He pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder and improper disposal of a body. Norton was arrested after walking into the Sarpy County Jail to tell authorities that he had killed his wife the day before and dropped her body from a bridge into the river. He told police that he’d choked her to death after an argument.