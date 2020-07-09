Interest grows in Omaha Catholic Schools amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Catholic schools are gaining a lot of attention from parents who are looking for educational options for their students, as schools prepare to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catholic school officials tell us in June and early July digital advertising attracted more than 300,000 impressions from parents.

Omaha Catholic schools have been reaching out to families in an effort to educate their children.

There are 560 children, from preschool to 8th grade who will attend Mary Our Queen Catholic School.

Maureen Hoy is the principal there. Principal Hoy tells us they are working towards school reopening here at 100 percent in-school learning.

“We have new windows going in that actually open and close, so the ventilation is happening, we have very large classrooms with smaller class sizes, so we were able to distance our desks in our classrooms six feet apart,” said Hoy.

The school’s small size and the five days a week in-school schedule is attractive to parents looking for options during the pandemic.

“I definitely would say in the last two weeks we’ve seen an uptake that with the combination of parents are just trying to do what they think is best. One of the advantages we have as Maureen said, is the smaller class size the space to spread out,” said the Communications Director, Cindy Tooher.

The school’s Early Childhood Education Center is under construction and is scheduled to open for the upcoming school year, which will allow even more space for students to spread out.

“That will take our preschool out of this building and put it over there and while the size of our preschool is increasing it actually lets our kids be in classrooms with sinks and extra places to do the hand hygiene practices,” said Tooher.

Officials at the school say there will be more than 30 new families at Mary Our Queen when classes start.

“Every school district does a great job with what they’re given one of the advantages of having a private school is we do have a little bit more autonomy to make our own calls and to make our own protocols,” said Tooher.

The principal at Mary Our Queen says they are getting around five calls a day from parents exploring their options for the upcoming school year.

