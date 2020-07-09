I-80 eastbound at Hwy-6 near Council Bluffs closed for emergency repairs
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed Interstate-80 at Highway-6 for emergency road repairs.
The suggested detour is to take Interstate-29 north to Interstate-880.
According to Council Bluffs Police, the eastbound closure is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Friday.
Please be aware that IDOT is currently in the process of closing down I-80 eastbound at Hwy 6 for emergency road repairs. The suggested detour is to take I-29 north to 880. This closure may last until later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/91I9llSkfN— Council Bluffs PD (@councilbluffspd) July 9, 2020
