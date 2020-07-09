Advertisement

I-80 eastbound at Hwy-6 near Council Bluffs closed for emergency repairs

Council Bluffs Police Department is recommending I-29 north to I-880 for a possible detour.
Jul. 9, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed Interstate-80 at Highway-6 for emergency road repairs.

The suggested detour is to take Interstate-29 north to Interstate-880.

According to Council Bluffs Police, the eastbound closure is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Friday.

