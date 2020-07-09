Advertisement

Employees ask for help identifying men who stole sunglasses from Westroads Mall optometry office

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Employees at an optometry office at Westroads Mall are asking for help identifying two men they believe are responsible for two recent thefts.

Corrie Williamson and Kellie Gamblin both work at Vision Specialists of Clocktower Village near Westroads Mall. They say on Tuesday a man entered the store hoping to look at sunglasses. Seconds later they say another man came in asking the same questions.

”I asked the second man ‘Are you with him?' " Williamson said. “And he just kind of shrugged it off, didn’t really give me a yes or no answer, and I just said, ‘Oh, all right.‘ ”

Williamson said the second man quietly left the store while Gamblin was helping the other man at the sunglasses counter.

She said what happened next shocked her.

“He just looks at me, and he goes, ‘I’ll take them all,‘ ” Gamblin said. “With two hands, he just takes all the glasses and starts walking out the door right along here. I go, ‘Very funny, sir.’ I knew he wasn’t going to stop, but I was, like, what can I say?”

The entire incident was captured by security cameras.

Gamblin says this time seven high-end sunglasses were taken — but that it wasn’t the first time.

Back in May, a similar theft took place. At that time, she said, a woman came in the store before the same man entered.

”He managed to get at that time — five frames just right off the board super quick,” Gamblin said. “Twenty seconds — less than that — and out the door.”

Williamson and Gamblin are working with Omaha Police to try and figure out who is responsible, but they say they are fearful for what could happen next

“I’m starting to get a little bit more afraid for the safety of myself and the people I work with.”

Store employees say they would like to see the merchandise returned.

