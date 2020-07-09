David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful this evening, rain chances return tomorrow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After morning clouds and showers that brought beneficial rainfall to parts of the area, sunny skies returned this afternoon. A north breeze helped to keep humidity and temperatures lower than the past few days, making it feel much nicer! We’ll continue to see the comfortable conditions this evening, with clear skies overnight. Temperatures should fall into the middle and upper 60s by morning.

Sunny skies will great us on Friday, along with a quicker warm up. Temperatures should be in the middle 80s by Noon, with highs in the low 90s for most. Humidity will creep up as well, pushing the heat index up to 93 or 94. Not quite as warm as earlier this week, but certainly warmer than today.

Our next chance for rain arrives quickly. Storms are expected to develop Friday evening over parts of South Dakota and race our way Friday night. Some stronger winds and heavy downpours are possible with these storms. The metro area will stay dry for Friday evening, with those storms not arriving until well after Midnight, possibly holding off until very early Saturday morning. While most of the storms will be moving quickly, a few showers or storms could linger through about 10am Saturday morning.

Saturday morning storm chance (WOWT)

A north breeze will follow the storms, bringing slightly cooler and less humid air for the weekend. Highs both days likely only in the middle 80s. Next week, heat and humidity slowly creep back into the forecast. with middle 90s possible by the end of the week.

