COVID-19 testing available through TotalWellness

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - TotalWellness will now offer COVID-19 testing to anyone who feels they need one.

The tests are $80 and can be made by appointment from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

TotalWellness will be using Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA. This is a rapid point-of-care test that gives results in 20 minutes.

More information is available on the TotalWellness website.

