COVID-19 testing available through TotalWellness
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - TotalWellness will now offer COVID-19 testing to anyone who feels they need one.
The tests are $80 and can be made by appointment from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
TotalWellness will be using Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA. This is a rapid point-of-care test that gives results in 20 minutes.
More information is available on the TotalWellness website.
