Clay’s Morning Forecast - A little cooler and a few showers for Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storms are fading this morning, and the leftover showers will also fade before noon.

Overnight storms packed a punch with gusty winds on the western fringes of our area and also through Lincoln, but they quickly feel apart after that. So that left most of the Metro area with just some light to moderate rain and some breezy winds.

It’ll take a little while to get rid of the clouds associated with this rain, but we do expect some sunshine today. Luckily, the early rain and clouds should help us stay a little cooler this afternoon with highs in the 80s instead of the 90s.

We’ll be watching for a few pop up storms this afternoon which will be mainly in Iowa. These storms should stay below severe weather limits, but a few heavy downpours are certainly possible.

Our next chance of rain comes on Saturday. Models are now trying to get most of the rain out of the way before lunchtime, but we’ll have to watch that trend. Either way, some better agreement in the models has given me enough confidence to raise rain chances up to 60%.

