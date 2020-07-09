Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - A little cooler and a few showers for Thursday

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storms are fading this morning, and the leftover showers will also fade before noon.

Overnight storms packed a punch with gusty winds on the western fringes of our area and also through Lincoln, but they quickly feel apart after that. So that left most of the Metro area with just some light to moderate rain and some breezy winds.

It’ll take a little while to get rid of the clouds associated with this rain, but we do expect some sunshine today. Luckily, the early rain and clouds should help us stay a little cooler this afternoon with highs in the 80s instead of the 90s.

We’ll be watching for a few pop up storms this afternoon which will be mainly in Iowa. These storms should stay below severe weather limits, but a few heavy downpours are certainly possible.

Our next chance of rain comes on Saturday. Models are now trying to get most of the rain out of the way before lunchtime, but we’ll have to watch that trend. Either way, some better agreement in the models has given me enough confidence to raise rain chances up to 60%.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Strong storms possible tonight, especially west

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
After a hot and humid day, we’re tracking the chance for storms tonight. For our WOWT viewing area, the highest risk for severe storms will likely run a line from Norfolk to Beatrice and west.

Weather

David's Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
After a hot and humid day, we’re tracking the chance for storms tonight.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Hot today, some storm overnight

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
More heat and humidity will make for the hottest day of this week, but some storms will finally move in tonight.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid! Chance for storms late Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Mostly clear skies will take us into tonight with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-70s. Wednesday will be a bit breezier, and slightly warmer, with highs topping out in the low to mid-90s and heat indices near 100°. We are keeping an eye on the potential for storms Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. A front looks to trigger storms to the northwest of the WOWT viewing area by Wednesday evening. Hail is possible with the initial storms, before the system clusters up and produces more of a wind and heavy rain threat.

Latest News

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Hot, humid, and small storm chance

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Overall, we’ll see another hot and humid day, but we’re watching a few factors that may play a role in the weather today.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity, storm chances by Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
More heat and humidity expected this week as the summer weather pattern stick around. Storms chances increase slightly by mid-week.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - More heat and humidity with small storm chance

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
It seems the rinse and repeat forecast will continue today, but with only small chances of rain for the first half of the week.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying warm and muggy Monday with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.