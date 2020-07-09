Advertisement

City assures money donate for certain projects won’t be reallocated

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group raising money for cameras at Lake Zorinsky worry the pandemic may have redirected their funds, but Wednesday the city assured them it’s safe.

“Where is the money and when are the cameras going to come so we hadn’t been in contact with the city for a while so we talked to the parks director brook bench about where the funds and what’s going to happen going forward,” Runner Joe Sutter said.

Last fall, Joe Sutter organized a fun run, raising money for cameras to be installed at Lake Zorinsky. An effort to improve safety.

“It’s a pretty common occurrence to see shattered glass at the parking lots out here at Zorinsky. It’s unfortunate but you leave your car here and take off running an are gone for half-hour or hour they’re easy targets for them,” Sutter said.

The lake has seen more than 20 car break-ins in the last month. But getting the cameras put in would cost $30,000 to $40,000.

“Everyone thinks oh you can throw some cameras up for a few hundred dollars. That’s not the case if you really want a quality system and do something right it costs more money than that,” Head of Omaha Parks and Recreation Brook Bench said.

The fun run raised $6,000 and it was deposited into The Parks Foundation. When the pandemic blind-sides the city’s budget, Sutter was worried the money might be used for a different purpose. Bench said that’s the case.

“That’s not even in the city’s coffers, that’s in the park’s foundation. That money is earmarked for cameras at Lake Zorninsky that can’t be touched by city folks,” Bench said.

Clearly, getting cameras put up in Lake Zorinksy is going to take longer than originally planned. Sutter’s goal was to see them up at the start of the year but the pandemic has stopped any more fundraising from happening.

“Hopefully a private donor maybe another fundraising event later in the year when it’s more practical to do so, we can get that money raised,” Sutter said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Travelers wait for refund from cruise impacted by pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
An anniversary is memorable for an Iowa couple because of the Caribbean cruise they didn’t get to take.

News

Bellevue man sentenced for killing wife in 2018

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Brandon Norton, a Bellevue man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife in June 2018, was sentenced to count one 40-60 years, count two 18-24 months, and credit for 762 days served.

News

Hotels hard hit by pandemic adjust with new safety measures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
The hotel industry took a hit when the COVID-19 virus slowed business across the country. Now the hotels are working hard to make customers feel more comfortable staying away from home.

News

Nebraska State Penitentiary reports inmate death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Nebraska State Penitentiary has reported that Oddie Granger, 44, has died today.

Latest News

News

Omaha revises COVID-19 losses to $56 million; county unveils risk-level tool

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
During an update on the local COVID-19 response, Mayor Jean Stothert said Wednesday that the city’s revenue losses due to the cancellation of several high-profile national events were lower than expected. Also on Wednesday, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour unveiled a new risk dial to give residents a weekly snapshot of the status of COVID-19 in the county.

News

Neb. Senator urges courtesy to veterans during fireworks season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
It's legal to shoot fireworks now but a Nebraska senator is spreading the message to be a good neighbor to those who have served our country.

News

New options available for protesters charged with curfew violations

Updated: 11 hours ago
Protestors that have prior records and were charged with curfew violations now have a choice between taking a pretrial diversion program or pleading to the charge with the agreement of a $50 fine.

Coronavirus

Wednesday July 08 COVID-19 update: 102 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 12 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Driver of stolen vehicle suffers injuries following crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
Omaha Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. Following the report, police responded to a crash near 108th and Maple that happened to be the stolen vehicle reported.

News

National Guards hands off COVID-19 testing duties

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Nebraska National Guard is transitioning their COVID-19 testing teams over to civilian healthcare workers throughout the state.