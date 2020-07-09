City assures money donate for certain projects won’t be reallocated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group raising money for cameras at Lake Zorinsky worry the pandemic may have redirected their funds, but Wednesday the city assured them it’s safe.

“Where is the money and when are the cameras going to come so we hadn’t been in contact with the city for a while so we talked to the parks director brook bench about where the funds and what’s going to happen going forward,” Runner Joe Sutter said.

Last fall, Joe Sutter organized a fun run, raising money for cameras to be installed at Lake Zorinsky. An effort to improve safety.

“It’s a pretty common occurrence to see shattered glass at the parking lots out here at Zorinsky. It’s unfortunate but you leave your car here and take off running an are gone for half-hour or hour they’re easy targets for them,” Sutter said.

The lake has seen more than 20 car break-ins in the last month. But getting the cameras put in would cost $30,000 to $40,000.

“Everyone thinks oh you can throw some cameras up for a few hundred dollars. That’s not the case if you really want a quality system and do something right it costs more money than that,” Head of Omaha Parks and Recreation Brook Bench said.

The fun run raised $6,000 and it was deposited into The Parks Foundation. When the pandemic blind-sides the city’s budget, Sutter was worried the money might be used for a different purpose. Bench said that’s the case.

“That’s not even in the city’s coffers, that’s in the park’s foundation. That money is earmarked for cameras at Lake Zorninsky that can’t be touched by city folks,” Bench said.

Clearly, getting cameras put up in Lake Zorinksy is going to take longer than originally planned. Sutter’s goal was to see them up at the start of the year but the pandemic has stopped any more fundraising from happening.

“Hopefully a private donor maybe another fundraising event later in the year when it’s more practical to do so, we can get that money raised,” Sutter said.

