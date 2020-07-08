Advertisement

Wednesday July 08 COVID-19 update: 102 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

102 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 102 new cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday.

A man in his 60s and a man and woman over 70 have passed due to COVID-19, bringing the county death total to 100.

Douglas County now has 7,775 cases.

Test Nebraska
More information at TestIowa.com
Recent COVID-19 updates
July 07 COVID-19 update
July 06 COVID-19 update
July 05 COVID-19 update
July 04 COVID-19 update
July 03 COVID-19 update
July 02 COVID-19 update
July 01 COVID-19 update
June 30 COVID-19 update
June 29 COVID-19 update
June 28 COVID-19 update

.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Bailout or raise prices? The battle over how to save the Postal Service

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Gray DC Newsroom
Deciding how to save USPS is a complicated and decades-long fight in Washington. Some are calling for Congress to bail it out, but new leadership at the postal service could mean changes for the historic institution.

Coronavirus

United Airlines sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in just the past two weeks, as infection rates rise in much of the U.S. and some states imposed new quarantine requirements.

National

Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL
Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope.

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: 4 expert tips to get hired from home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Schwahn, NerdWallet
Millions of newly out-of-work Americans are chasing employment simultaneously.

Latest News

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

National Politics

As COVID-19 cases spike, Dr. Deborah Birx emphasizes mask-wearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Once a daily event, briefings from the White House coronavirus task force are now a rarity as positive cases spike around the country. One of the leaders on the task force, Dr. Deborah Birx says they are still guiding states in fighting COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID patients: Less than half know where they got it

Updated: 2 hours ago
A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows only 45% of COVID-19 patients studied in nine states knew they had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Many COVID patients don't know where they caught it

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Many of the folks who get coronavirus aren't sure where they got it.

Coronavirus

Famed clothier Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic pushed the 200-year-old company to seek Chapter 11 protection Wednesday.