Wednesday July 08 COVID-19 update: 102 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

102 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 102 new cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday.

A man in his 60s and a man and woman over 70 have passed due to COVID-19, bringing the county death total to 100.

Douglas County now has 7,775 cases.

