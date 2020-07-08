Wednesday July 08 COVID-19 update: 102 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
102 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department has reported 102 new cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday.
A man in his 60s and a man and woman over 70 have passed due to COVID-19, bringing the county death total to 100.
Douglas County now has 7,775 cases.
