Shrine Bowl Training Camp Opens

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Shrine Bowl training camps have opened in Kearney. 90 players have reported to prepare for Saturday’s game at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. The game is believed to be the first football game to be played in the nation, since sports was shutdown in March due to the corona virus pandemic. The kickoff will be 2:00pm this Saturday. There will be 3,200 tickets available for the game. Adults are $14.00 and students are $12.00

