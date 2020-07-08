Advertisement

Shrine Bowl Training Camp Opens

South Team huddles up after first practice for Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
South Team huddles up after first practice for Nebraska Shrine Bowl.(Ben Brady)
By Ross Jernstrom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Shrine Bowl training camps have opened in Kearney. 90 players have reported to prepare for Saturday’s game at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. The game is believed to be the first football game to be played in the nation, since sports was shutdown in March due to the corona virus pandemic. The kickoff will be 2:00pm this Saturday. There will be 3,200 tickets available for the game. Adults are $14.00 and students are $12.00

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Elkhorn’s Drew Christo Ready to Play for the Huskers

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Drew Christo is making a big impression this summer. The senior-to-be from Elkhorn High School passed up Legion Baseball this summer and is playing with the Nebraska Prospects. The right-handed pitcher has been clocked at 95-miles per-hour and is hitting for big numbers. The out of state competition has paid off.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Patton sees opportunity with the Pistons

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Fresh off of signing a new deal with the Detroit Pistons, Omaha North grad and former Creighton big man Justin Patton returned to Omaha this week.While playing pickup basketball games at the UBT Sports Complex in Elkhorn, Patton talked about his hope that he’s found a new home in Detroit after stints with several other teams.

Sports

Summer Basketball Camps Open

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
High School basketball camps around Nebraska opened on Wednesday. The Westside Warriors started camp with about 80 players on the court.

Latest News

Sports

Nebraska Prospects Tryout Day

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
There was baseball at Werner Park on Tuesday. About 400 high school baseball players tried out for the Nebraska Prospects. The program helps develop players and helps them with the recruiting process. WOWT6 Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with Head Coach Jeff Leise and Creighton recruit Devin Jones about the baseball team.

Sports

Storm Chasers cancel 2020 season, but Friday's fireworks are still on

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By 6 News
The Omaha Storm Chasers won't be celebrating its 10th anniversary on the field this year, but will still have fireworks on July 3.

Sports

Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins is a Top Recruit

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins is among the top recruits in Nebraska. The tight end/defensive end talked about his recruitment with WOWT6 Sports Director Ross Jernstrom. The Junior Jay senior has received offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Missouri, Kansas State, and many other power 5 schools.

Sports

Nebraska and Iowa college baseball players to play 10-game series

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Over the last week, college baseball players from the Omaha area and beyond have been training at the OMAC Spring Training camp at Skutt Catholic High School. Those players will soon face college players from Iowa during a home and home 10-game series.

Sports

Ralston baseball duo prepares for the next level

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Like every other player, Ralston's Kaleb Holm and Nolan Sailors were exstatic when they found out they'd get to play baseball this summer. Holm, a senior, is getting himself ready to play at Wayne State.

Sports

Luke Kluver Wins Nebraska Match Play Championship

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Norfolk's Luke Kluver defeated Elkhorn's Ryan Nietfeldt 5&4 to win the 53rd annual Nebraska Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln in the 36-hole Final on Friday.