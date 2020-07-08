LIVE AT 3PM -- Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 update
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour, and other officials will give an update on the local COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Watch it live on TV and in its entirety on the WOWT 6 News website and Facebook page.
